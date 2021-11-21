Politics

'For war you’re warriors; for challenges you’re fighters,' Bahrain’s chief diplomat tells PM Barzani

The two officials stressed the importance of “stability and prosperity for all of Iraq,” Ahmad tweeted.
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdistan Bahrain Krg Kurdistan Region Manama Dialogue IISSMD21 Masrour Barzani Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kingdom of Bahrain’s foreign minister praised the Kurdish people for the way they handle the challenges they face during his meeting with the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday.

“For war you’re warriors; for challenges you’re fighters,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told Prime Minister Barzani, according to Aziz Ahmad, the deputy chief of staff to the Kurdish leader.

The prime minister met Foreign Minister Al Zayani on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021 in Bahrain’s capital Manama.

Earlier Sunday, Barzani separately met with a number of regional officials, including Singapore’s minister of state for defense affairs, Greece’s foreign minister, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs on the sidelines of the conference.

Barzani landed in the island kingdom on Friday to attend the three-day security conference. He has met with several top American, European, and regional officials since his arrival.

