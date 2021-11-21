Politics

Regional security requires multilateralism, PM Barzani says at Manama Dialogue 2021

“We believe the issue of security is not about a particular region anymore; it needs a multilateral effort.”
author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani speaks to reporters on the sidelines of IISS Manama Dialogue 2021 in Bahrain on Nov. 21, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Middle East #IISSMD21 Krg Erbil

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani reiterated on Sunday that ensuring regional security requires multilateral efforts while speaking to reporters in the Bahrain capital during the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Manama Dialogue 2021.

“We believe the issue of security is not about a particular region anymore; it needs a multilateral effort,” Barzani said on the sidelines of the security conference, themed Multilateralism and the Middle East.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s delegation had “excellent participation” in various panels over the past two days and held numerous meetings on the sidelines of the event with regional, European, and American top officials, the premier added.

“The role of Peshmerga and security institutions were described as significant,” in the fight against ISIS, he said, adding that the officials he had met highlighted the alliance with Kurdish forces and noted that the terrorist organization remains a threat.

The prime minister also emphasized the important role the Kurdistan Region can play in Iraq due to its better position economically and in terms of security compared to the rest of the country.

Barzani landed in the Gulf state on Friday to attend the three-day Manama Dialogue security conference. He has met with top American, European, and regional officials over the past two days.

