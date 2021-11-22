Rejecting Iraqi military official's claim, KRG source says armed groups still dominate Sinjar

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A Kurdistan Region interior ministry source on Sunday rejected an Iraqi military official's claim that there are "no obstacles" hampering the implementation of the Sinjar (Shingal) Agreement.

The source said Kurdish officials at the ministry were "surprised" at the statement of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command spokesman that there are "no obstacles" and "no armed groups" in the disputed Shingal area impeding the security deal's implementation.

The Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Oct. 10th, 2020, announced they had reached an agreement to restore and normalize the situation in Shingal, where competing armed groups are active.

Notably, the agreement includes a framework to withdraw all armed groups from the area, restore the local administration, and appoint a new mayor. So far, however, these steps have not been taken. Moreover, despite the agreement's strong international backing, multiple armed groups remain, making the administrative piece of the deal, to some degree, a moot point.

The interior ministry source explained that just over one year after signing the deal, the situation remains unchanged, noting that affiliates of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Hashd al-Shaabi allies still operate in the area.

"These armed groups control the entrances to [Shingal] district and its outskirts," they added, pointing to reports of electoral candidates being prevented from entering Sinjar to campaign in the area as the most recent examples of tensions caused by the paramilitary forces.

The source stressed that one of the agreement's provisions calls for the formation of a local police force to manage Shingal's security file after various armed groups are expelled, and an elected local administration is established.

They affirmed that the agreement aims to pave the way for the federal government and international backers to start Shingal's reconstruction and rebuild its infrastructure as part of efforts to facilitate the safe return of its residents who fled ISIS's genocidal campaign.

The Kurdish ministry has noted "witnessed" anything noticeable steps towards the deal's implementation, the source said, claiming further that the Iraqi side is instead are "concealing the facts to waste more time and delay implementing the agreement."

The source concluded by calling for taking serious steps towards enacting the agreement.