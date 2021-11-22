Politics

Swedish foreign minister to visit Erbil

author_image Halgurd Sherwani
Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during a meeting with her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo: Ann Linde/Twitter)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde will be arriving in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil on Monday, according to a top Iraqi official.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received his Swedish counterpart in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Monday. They discussed bilateral relations between their two countries and the issue of migration.

In the conference, Hussein announced Linde’s agenda, which includes a visit to the Kurdistan Region, where she will be meeting with top Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials.

The Swedish official is also set to meet Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and President Barham Salih.

The two diplomats “agreed to cooperate” to help Iraqis that are seeking asylum in Sweden, according to Hussein.

Sweden hosts a sizable Iraqi diaspora.

 

