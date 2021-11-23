Postponing elections would be ‘shameful for Kurdistan Region’: Hemin Hawrami

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Hemin Hawrami said that elections in the Kurdistan Region should be held on time for the sake of the autonomous region’s democracy and reputation.

Hawrami told a press conference on Tuesday that the latest Iraqi election was the best election the country has had since 2003.

“Therefore, it’s not possible for the Kurdistan Region not to have a better election or try to postpone it, because it is not good for the region’s democracy and reputation,” he said.

Hawrami revealed that Kurdistan Parliament Presidency will send a letter to the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) requesting technical assistance for Kurdistan Region’s Independent High Elections and Referendum Commission (IHERC) to ensure transparency in the regional elections.

Such assistance was given to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) for the country’s national elections in October.

Hawrami announced that the parliament presidency will take the necessary legal procedures to facilitate discussion among the political blocs on this subject.

“Choosing the option of postponing the elections is shameful for the Kurdistan Region,” Hawrami said.

“However, I don’t believe any political side would take that shameful option.”

