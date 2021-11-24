Kalar silo encourages local farmers to increase wheat production

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A new silo in Kalar District will enable local farmers to increase wheat production.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Trade provided 21 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $14,400) for the project, Salam Hamid, the head of the committee that supervised the silo's construction, told Kurdistan 24 on Tuesday.

The new silo can store 40,000 tons of wheat.

It was built on 20 dunams (about 5 acres or 2 hectares) of land. Italian companies provided the construction materials.

"The project includes 16 storage units that each have a 2,500-ton capacity," Hamid said.

Approximately 150-180 workers constructed the silo. It will require 60 full-time employees to operate.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the project in October.

Read More: PM Barzani inaugurates Kalar wheat silo to boost food security

The silo is part of the KRG's 9th Cabinet program to develop the Kurdistan Region's agricultural sector. As part of this program, silos are being built across the autonomous region so farmers can produce more agricultural products.

Read More: PM Barzani inaugurates new wheat project in Erbil

"It was a problem before when our farmers were producing wheat, and they were unable to sell it," Prime Minister Barzani said at Manama Dialogue 2021 in Bahrain last week.

That problem has since been resolved.

"We were extremely successful in that regard, and in a very few years, we will be sufficient in terms of food security for Kurdistan Region," the prime minister said.

Read More: "My goal is to have Kurdistan become a food basket for Iraq and beyond."