Iraq's Sadr demands revealing, arresting perpetrators of attempt on PM's life

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Senior Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Friday called for revealing the perpetrators of the recent assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Early Nov. 7, Three explosive-laden drones struck the Iraqi premier's residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. The international community was swift to condemn the attack.

After the attack, Kadhimi stated he knew the perpetrators and affirmed his government would "expose them." Though no group claimed responsibility for the brazen assault, suspicion quickly fell on Iranian-backed paramilitary forces.

The attack came as the political wings of pro-Iran militias contested the results of Iraq's October election, having failed to garner as much support as the last vote, with affiliates leading violent protests outside the Green Zone.

Sadr at the time described the attempt on Kadhimi's life as a "terrorist attack" and later called on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to purge their ranks of "undisciplined elements," an apparent reference to Tehran-aligned armed groups.

A self-styled nationalist, Sadr has now called for making the investigation into the assassination attempt public and arresting the suspected perpetrators.

He stressed that the State's "prestige" must be defended, referring to the attack on Kadhimi's residence as "a blatant violation" of Iraq's sovereignty, one that stirs "sedition" and destabilizes the country.

Sadr added that if the government does not disclose the probe results, "we may have to reveal it in the future."