Kurdish leader, Jordanian diplomat hail historic ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Saturday received the Jordanian Consul General in Erbil, Fuad al-Majali, a statement from Barzani's office said.

The Jordanian diplomat commended President Barzani's role in the struggle of the people of Kurdistan for freedom, stability, and growth, the statement added.

He also praised the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS and thanked the Kurdistan Region for hosting hundreds of thousands of displaced peoples.

Barzani and Majali shed light on the historical ties that unite the peoples of Kurdistan and the Kingdom of Jordan. They also discussed ways to further strengthen relations in various fields.

Related Article: Kurdistan Region leader meets with Jordan's Deputy PM on sidelines of Manama Dialogue