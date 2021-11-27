Politics

Kurdish leader, Jordanian diplomat hail historic ties

President Masoud Barzani and Jordanian CG in Erbil Fuad al-Majali shed light on the historical ties that unite the peoples of Kurdistan and the Kingdom of Jordan.
Masoud Barzani 9Right) leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party, with Fuad Al Majali, Jordanian Consul General in Erbil, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo: Barzani Headquarter
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Saturday received the Jordanian Consul General in Erbil, Fuad al-Majali, a statement from Barzani's office said.

The Jordanian diplomat commended President Barzani's role in the struggle of the people of Kurdistan for freedom, stability, and growth, the statement added.

He also praised the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces in the war against ISIS and thanked the Kurdistan Region for hosting hundreds of thousands of displaced peoples.

Barzani and Majali shed light on the historical ties that unite the peoples of Kurdistan and the Kingdom of Jordan. They also discussed ways to further strengthen relations in various fields.

