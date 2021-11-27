‘October election was successful and transparent’: President Masoud Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Masoud Barzani, President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and long-serving former President of the Kurdistan Region, met with the United Nations Secretary General Special Representative (SRSG) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert in Erbil on Saturday.

The meeting focused on Iraq’s October parliamentary elections and the latest political developments in Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani thanked the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the European Union (EU), and the international community for supporting the elections.

“The October election was successful and transparent,” he said.

“The result of the elections is the reflection of the political reality of Iraq and the will of the people,” he added.

“Obviously there is an effort to manipulate the elections’ results.”

Barzani also warned that any manipulation of the election results will deepen Iraq’s problems.

