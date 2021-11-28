UK envoy meets with Masoud Barzani to talk post-election Iraq, disputed territories

Erbil (Kurdistan 24) - Elder Kurdish statesman and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani on Sunday received the United Kingdom's Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson at his office in Erbil, the capital province of the autonomous region.

During the meeting, which was also attended by British Consul in Erbil David Hunt and various other dignitaries, the two officials discussed the situation in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the greater Middle East.

They focused largely on discussing the latest developments following Iraq's October parliamentary elections and ongoing efforts to form a new government.

Barzani and Bryson-Richardson then turned to relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and its federal counterpart in Baghdad, especially regarding the need for increased coordination between Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to fight ISIS in territories disputed by Erbil and Baghdad.

One such deadly and tragic attack occurred just the night before in Diyala province, killing five Peshmerga fighters and wounding others in a disputed area of Diyala province.

Read More: Late night ISIS attack in Diyala province kills 5 Peshmerga fighters

On Saturday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the President of the Iraq-Britain Business Council (IBBC), Baroness Emma Nicholson at his Erbil office.

Read More: Kurdistan wants to become 'important commercial center': PM tells UK official

Baroness Nicholson presented the Kurdish premier with an overview of the IBBC's works, including its activities in the recent Dubai conference, which focused on promoting investment and trade between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Britain.

From his end, Prime Minister Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ongoing reform efforts and initiatives to diversify its economy and sources of revenue.

"Our goal is for the Kurdistan Region to become an important commercial center in the region," the prime minister told the IBBC head, a statement from his office said.