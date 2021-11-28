Masoud Barzani offers condolences to families of Peshmerga killed in ISIS attack

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Sunday extended his condolences to the families of five Peshmerga fighters killed in an ISIS attack near the disputed town of Kolajo.

"With great sadness, several Peshmerga heroes were martyred, and others were injured while performing their sacred duty, as a result of an attack launched by ISIS terrorists in Kulajo," Barzani said, offering his condolences to the families of the victims.

ISIS militants late Saturday night killed five Kurdistan Region Peshmerga and wounded more during an assault in rural Kolajo, according to a security source. The Kurdish fighters then launched a counteroffensive and regained control of the area.

Following the deadly attack, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday told commanders "to be better prepared" for such incidents in the future. He affirmed, "We have repeatedly warned of ISIS threats."

The United States mission in the Kurdistan Region extended its "deepest condolences" to the families of the killed and wounded Peshmerga and reiterated US support for both Kurdish and Iraqi forces in their efforts to ensure the "enduring defeat" of ISIS.

