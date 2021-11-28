Politics

PM Barzani, British ambassador stress importance of respecting election outcome, integrity

The prime minister and the UK diplomat stressed "the importance of respecting the election results and not tampering with them."
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Masrour Barzani (Right), Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, with Mark Bryson-Richardson, British Ambassador to Iraq, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Masrour Barzani (Right), Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, with Mark Bryson-Richardson, British Ambassador to Iraq, Nov. 28, 2021. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan Britain Iraq Iraqi Election 2021

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson stressed on Sunday the importance of respecting the results and integrity of Iraq's October parliamentary election.

Barzani received Richardson in Erbil, a statement from the Kurdish premier's office said, adding that they discussed "the latest developments in Iraq after the parliamentary election."

The prime minister and the UK diplomat stressed "the importance of respecting the election results and not tampering with them."

From his end, Barzani also referred to the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ongoing reforms initiatives aiming to diversify the region's sources of revenue and transform the Kurdistan Region into a production-oriented society.

They also discussed the migrant crisis, stressing the need to cooperate in combatting organized crime, ending illegal immigration, the statement concluded.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive