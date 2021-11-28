PM Barzani, British ambassador stress importance of respecting election outcome, integrity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and British Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson stressed on Sunday the importance of respecting the results and integrity of Iraq's October parliamentary election.

Barzani received Richardson in Erbil, a statement from the Kurdish premier's office said, adding that they discussed "the latest developments in Iraq after the parliamentary election."

The prime minister and the UK diplomat stressed "the importance of respecting the election results and not tampering with them."

From his end, Barzani also referred to the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) ongoing reforms initiatives aiming to diversify the region's sources of revenue and transform the Kurdistan Region into a production-oriented society.

They also discussed the migrant crisis, stressing the need to cooperate in combatting organized crime, ending illegal immigration, the statement concluded.