KRG again calls for 'joint security' with Iraqi forces in disputed areas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesman on Sunday stressed the "urgent necessity" of activating joint security centers between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army.

Jutyar Adil, the KRG spokesman, made the statement after an ISIS bomb destroyed a Peshmerga military vehicle in Kolajo, Diyala province, killing at least five members of the unit, plus other casualties said to have been caused by an ISIS sniper.

The KRG, Adil said, "has repeatedly warned the federal government of the security gap that exists" in the disputed territories. The terrorist organization's remnants exploit these lapses to reorganize and plan attacks on nearby populations and security forces, he added.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government stresses once again the need to activate joint security centers between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi army as soon as possible."

Following the deadly attack, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday told commanders "to be better prepared" for such incidents in the future. He affirmed, "We have repeatedly warned of ISIS threats."

