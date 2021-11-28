US-led coalition, SDF prevents ISIS attack in rural Hasaka, Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a joint operation with the US-led coalition against ISIS, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Anti Terror Forces (HAT) on Saturday arrested an ISIS member who was planning a rocket attack in Shaddadi, Hasakah province.



"The operation also secured two rifles, a bag of fertilizer & various IED components, denying their ability to conduct attacks," the official account of the US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) said.



"The operation was part of continued efforts to deter Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS) resurgence and make a safer and more secure [Northeast Syria] and the surrounding region," it added.



The SOJTF LEVANT oversees Special Operation activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt.

Even though ISIS lost the entirety of its self-styled caliphate two years ago, the group still has networks of sleeper cells across northeast Syria that continue to threaten the security of that region.



Most of these attacks are in Arab-majority Deir al-Zor. In contrast, relatively few ISIS attacks were carried out in Hasakah province. In an operation on Thursday, the SDF arrested three of the terrorist group's "weapons facilitators" in Hasakah province.