Russian presidential envoy to visit Kurdistan Region

The Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region on Dec. 1, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.
author_image Mustafa Shilani
Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Bogdanov, also Russia's deputy foreign minister, is expected to meet top officials in the Kurdistan Region, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani. He'll also meet Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani.

The meetings will reportedly focus on Moscow-Erbil ties and trade and energy relations.

