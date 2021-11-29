Russian presidential envoy to visit Kurdistan Region

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Special Representative of the President of Russia for the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, is scheduled to visit the Kurdistan Region on Dec. 1, an informed source told Kurdistan 24.

Bogdanov, also Russia's deputy foreign minister, is expected to meet top officials in the Kurdistan Region, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and President Nechirvan Barzani. He'll also meet Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani.

The meetings will reportedly focus on Moscow-Erbil ties and trade and energy relations.