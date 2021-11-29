Iraq announces details of attempted assassination of PM Kadhimi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassim al-Aaraji on Monday announced the preliminary results of an investigation into the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad.

Early Nov. 7, drones carrying explosives struck the Iraqi premier's residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. The international community was swift to condemn the attack.

After the attack, Kadhimi stated he knew the perpetrators and affirmed his government would "expose them." Though no group claimed responsibility for the brazen assault, suspicion quickly fell on Iranian-backed paramilitary forces.

The attack came amid ongoing tensions over the results of Iraq's parliamentary election in October, during which pro-Iran parties lost many of their seats and called the vote rigged. Tehran-aligned forces have been accused of being behind other drone attacks across Iraq.

During a press conference in the capital, Aaraji presented video footage showing the attack and said the government's investigative committee had proven two drones had been used in the assault.

The drones had delivered two explosive projectiles, one landing on the Kadhimi residence's roof and the second in its yard, he said, adding that the first projectile had exploded while the other had not.

The advisor said the committee had "obtained the coordinates" of the launch site, as he explained the equipment used in the attack was "homemade," and the projectiles were filled with C-4.

Aaraji also noted the committee was "surprised" that the security forces that collected the unexploded projectile had detonated it without checking and collecting potential fingerprints.

He claimed further the investigation needs "more time" and that the state has not formally charged anyone in connection with the attempted assassination.

"We have important leads to reach the truth," but "investigations must be given sufficient time in order to be accurate," the advisor said.