Few tourists visit this unique prehistoric cave in Kurdistan

In the Barzan region's mountainous area, there is a prehistoric cave called Bastoona. It is known for its exquisite and various types of stalactites and stalagmites.

Once inside, one has no choice but to focus on these ancient stones.

When inside the cave, visitors can stand up straight with great ease since the ceiling is high like a cathedral.

Evidence of Neanderthals was found here, along with countless shards of ancient pottery, much of which still lies on the cavern floor.

The question is: Why don't tourists visit it? People from nearby villages might have the answer.

"I think people don't know about this amazing cave," said Mohammed Kako, a dweller in Sardaw village. "I have seen only a few locals (visiting it)."

Discovered in 1951, Bastoona Cave is a thin rectangular-shaped cavern north of Soran in the Barzan region. It dates to the prehistoric Neanderthal and Stone Age times.

Unlike Shanadar Cave, which has been closely researched and widely visited, Bastoona has gotten little attention from researchers, archaeologists, and tourists alike.

"The government could run some commercials for it so that people know about it," said Kako. "If the cave is served well, then it can serve our country. This can be a source of income for Kurdistan."

Bastoona is roughly 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Erbil. Located on Bradost Mountain north of the Rawanduz River, this stunning cavern extends nearly 500 meters (1,640 ft.) underground. However, according to local legends, the cavern is endless.

"The cave has no end as I have heard from my ancestors that a few people went and never came back," said Gailan Haji, another dweller in Khallan village. "I personally am not sure because I have not gone that far."

Tourists, though few, say that the cave is magical.

"I have visited many caves, but this one is unique," said Karzan Ali, a local tourist from Erbil. "The stalactites and stalagmites are so old, so pretty, and so magical. You cannot keep your eyes off of them."

Stalactites are icicle-shaped formations that hang from a cave’s ceiling. They are created by the precipitation of minerals from water that drips through a cave’s ceiling.

A stalagmite, on the other hand, grows upward from a cave’s floor. They are mounds that are also created by mineral deposits that precipitate from water dripping onto the floor the cave.

Archaeologists consider Bastoona cave as one of the most valuable sites in the Kurdistan Region.

"Bastoona dates back to the Stone Age," Syamand Mahmoud, a local archaeologist, told Kurdistan 24. "The Stone Age lasted for nearly four million years, so we need to conduct research to determine the age of its stalactites and stalagmites."

The Kurdistan Regional Government sent guards to the cave after discovering that people were taking its stalactites and stalagmites as souvenirs. Nearby villagers even intervened several times and stopped people from doing so.

Today the cave is completely safe.