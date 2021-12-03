There are still 'obstacles' to delivery of aid, arms to Peshmerga forces, PM Barzani says

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Friday that there are still obstacles to delivering much-needed military aid to Peshmerga forces battling ISIS.

The Kurdish premier's statement came during a visit to the Makhmour-Gwer Front in southern Erbil, close to which ISIS terrorists carried out two attacks a day earlier, killing 13 individuals, including Peshmerga fighters and civilians.

"There are still obstacles to arming Peshmerga forces and providing the [military] aid that it needs to battle ISIS terrorists," Barzani said at a press conference, calling on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to support the Kurdish forces.

He then reiterated his call for immediate security coordination between the Peshmerga forces and the Iraqi Army to fill "the security vacuum" that ISIS exploits to plan and stage attacks in nearby populated areas.

Following the ISIS attack, the United Nations on Friday described security coordination and cooperation as "essential" in the fight against ISIS.

"We will wait for nothing. We will do what is necessary to defend our land and people," Barzani said. "The safety and the protection of our land and nation are above everything."

Highlighting the US-led coalition's role in the fight against ISIS as "important," the prime minister also hoped it would "step up and support" the Kurdistan Region.

He also noted he would direct the Ministry of Peshmerga to provide the forces with additional support to defend the volatile areas.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani visits Peshmerga forces on the Makhmour frontline on Friday afternoon following two ISIS attacks in surrounding areas the night before that killed ten Peshmerga and three local civilians.



After the press briefing, Barzani visited the family of three brothers killed while repelling an ISIS attack in Khidrjija village in the disputed Makhmour district.

"We are all your sons and at your service. We will do everything in our capacity to serve you," Barzani told Bayan Osman, the mother of the three men. Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani gave Osman strong praise for her family's sacrifices earlier.