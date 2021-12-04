Kurdish woman from Qamishlo again receives top award in Germany

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Bjeen Alhassan, a Kurdish woman from the Kurdish region of Syria, has again received a top award in Germany.

On Friday, Alhassan was awarded the Order of Merit from the Federal President of Germany in support of her engagement in the country's immigrant communities.

Last year, she received Germany's National Integration Prize.

Read More: Kurdish woman from Qamishlo wins Top National Integration Award in Germany

The 29-year-old was born in the Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishlo and moved to Germany in February 2014. Two years later, she began studying Business Administration at the University of Applied Sciences in Emden and obtained a master's degree in the field in 2019.

"As a daughter of a Kurdish family, I was oppressed since I was born because of my ethnicity. In 2014 I arrived in Germany with only one suitcase, as a refugee without German skills," Alhassan wrote on Twitter.

"I spent my last 3 years in Syria studying in Damascus in the middle of a war zone, mostly without electricity."

"And now I receive the Order of Merit, of the Federal Republic of Germany as a German-Kurd, from the Federal President in my new home! What an honor and what a moment for life," she said.

"I grew up in Qamishlo in Rojava and never imagined receiving such an achievement."

"In particular, I would like to dedicate this honor to the women from Rojava who have been affected by war and terror," she said. "I hope that I can make their way a little easier. Because after a war, nothing is easy anymore."

Alhassan has helped and coached young refugees for their professional integration and career orientation in Germany. She is also the founder of Transfer of Knowledge TOK e.V.