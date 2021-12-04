President Masoud Barzani calls for Kurdish unity

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President Masoud Barzani, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), affirmed on Saturday that ISIS remains a serious threat after members of the terrorist group carried out several attacks in recent weeks.

The statement came during a speech at the Kurdish Diaspora Conference in Erbil. President Barzani reiterated that the terrorists behind the attacks will pay the ultimate price for the attacks on vulnerable communities.

Clashes involving ISIS members in the southeast of the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil late Thursday resulted in the killing of three villagers and ten Peshmerga, official sources said. Assaults in the nearby Diyala province resulted in about eight other Peshmerga deaths over the past weeks.

Speaking of the Kurdish communities abroad, President Barzani called on Kurds to form strong lobbies to defend the Kurdish cause. He noted that the aspirations of the stateless nation of Kurds can be reached peacefully and democratically.

The senior leader also called on all Kurds to unify their voice to highlight the historic struggle of the some 40-million Kurdish peoples and the acts of genocide they have been subjected to.

The Kurdish Diaspora Conference started on Saturday in the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil, with top Kurdish leaders and representatives from all four parts of Greater Kurdistan and diaspora communities worldwide participating.

