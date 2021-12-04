Coalition Special Forces conduct Rural Operation Course with Peshmerga

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US forces recently conducted a Rural Operations Course FTX with the Kurdish Peshmerga forces, the official Twitter account US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Saturday.



SOJTF LEVANT said the course enhanced the leaders' military command and control "through various exercises," adding that US forces "will continue to work side by side with our partner forces to" defeat ISIS.



Last week, SOJTF LEVANT—which oversees activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt—provided a multi-week Close Quarter Battle Course for the Kurdish forces.



"As we shift to our #AdviseAssistEnable role, the objective remains the same — building our partners capacity is the key to sustaining our joint success in the anti-Daesh (Arabic acronym for ISIS) fight," the official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name of the US-led coalition, against ISIS earlier tweeted about a training.



"With our ISF (Iraqi Security Forces)/Peshmerga partners we are committed to the lasting #DefeatDaesh."

The announcement comes as ISIS mounts successive attacks against the Kurdish forces in Iraq's disputed territories, where, Kurdish officials have long complained, a security vacuum enables the terrorist organization's regrouping and planning of attacks on nearby populations and security forces.

Clashes involving ISIS members in the southeast of the Kurdistan Region capital of Erbil late Thursday resulted in the killing of three villagers and ten Peshmerga, official sources said. Assaults in the nearby Diyala province resulted in about eight other Peshmerga deaths over the past weeks.

