Fresh clashes between Kurdish-led SDF and Turkish-backed forces: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – There have been renewed clashes between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Turkish-backed Syrian National Army militias in northeast Syria, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported on Saturday.

SOHR sources reported that the clashes transpired near the frontline of Sayda village near the M4 highway in the country of Ain Issa in northern Raqqa province.

“The clashes coincided with intensive bombardment by Turkish forces on the region’s frontlines,” SOHR noted.

The SOHR sources did not reveal if there were any casualties on either side.

On Friday, they also reported clashes with both medium and heavy weapons between the SDF and the Turkish-backed militias, again on the Sayda frontlines in the Ain Issa countryside initiated by the Turkish side.

“The factions’ attack coincided with intensive rocket fire by Turkish forces on several frontlines in Ain Issa district and surrounding areas,” SOHR reported.

In late November, eight Turkish-backed militiamen were killed and nine more injured when the SDF retaliated over two attacks those groups launched near Ain Issa.

The SDF said that the Turkish Army and Turkish-backed groups were bombarding “the villages and M4 international road with artillery and tanks, causing material damage to farms and civilian properties.”

Turkish-backed militias have occupied the border areas of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye) since capturing them from the SDF in October 2019 during Turkey’s “Peace Spring” operation. Despite separate ceasefires between Turkey and the United States and Turkey and Russia, clashes between the SDF and these Turkish-backed militias persist and threaten the stability of northeast Syria.