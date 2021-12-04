ISIS attacks and surrounds Kurdish village of Liheban in Kirkuk

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Islamic State (ISIS) launched a late-night attack against the Sargaran subdistrict’s Liheban village in Kirkuk province on Saturday.

Residents have called for help from the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), which are responsible for the area’s security, after the militants surrounded their village but have yet to receive any help or response.

Liheban is a Kurdish village that is home to about 30 families. The villagers are armed and are fending off the attacking militants. They say that ISIS has tried to infiltrate the village from different sides.

Liheban residents estimate that more than 25 ISIS militants are trying to enter their village.

