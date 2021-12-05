PM Masrour Barzani urges public to 'get vaccinated, protect Kurdistan'

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – "I urge Kurdistanis to get the vaccine" against COVID-19, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said on Sunday in a social media post noting about 1.5 million people in the region have been vaccinated.

"Protect yourselves and your loved ones from the Coronavirus," the prime minister said, adding there are about 200 vaccination centers across the Kurdistan Region where people can sign up to get the jabs for free.

He also linked to the government website where residents can get an appointment.

"Get vaccinated, protect Kurdistan," Barzani reiterated.

The statement came after the Kurdistan Region health ministry reported it had recorded just over 400 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths due to the highly contagious disease. This brings the total number of infections to 376,868, including 6,926 deaths.

Concerns have grown recently over the emergence of a new variant the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated as Omicron, first detected in South Africa. The new coronavirus strand has been reported in close to 40 countries and is being studied.