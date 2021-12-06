Security

Recent ISIS attacks show group is still a threat: French Ambassador to Iraq

Barzani and Chevalier agreed that greater cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), and the Coalition forces, is needed to combat this threat.
President Masoud Barzani in meeting with France's Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevallier, in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo: KDP)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - France’s Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, warned on Monday that the recent ISIS attacks prove the group is still a threat during a meeting with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

Barzani and Chevalier agreed that greater cooperation between the Peshmerga, Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), and the Coalition forces, is needed to combat this active threat.

ISIS attacks over the past week have left scores of Kurdish Peshmerga and civilians dead.

The French diplomat also expressed France’s condolences to the families of the victims of these attacks.

President Barzani and Ambassador Chevalier also exchanged views about the post-election political situation in Iraq and the challenges involved in forming the next Iraqi government.

They also praised the friendship and the historic relations between the two nations.

President Masoud Barzani in meeting with France's Ambassador to Iraq Eric Chevallier, in Erbil, Kurdistan Region, Dec. 6, 2021. (Photo: KDP)
