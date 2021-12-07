Security

US-backed SDF arrest two suspected ISIS members in Syria's Deir al-Zor

"The partnership between the Coalition and the SDF is built on cooperation that serves to enable SDF's military capacity and promote security and stability in NE Syria (Northeast Syria)."
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
SDF fighter in northern Syria. (Photo: US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant / Twitter)
SDF fighter in northern Syria. (Photo: US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant / Twitter)
Syria SDF ISIS US-led Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a joint operation with the US-led coalition against ISIS, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested two of the terrorist group's "facilitators" in the Deir al-Zor region on Tuesday. 

The US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT), which oversees activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, announced that the SDF carried out the operation against ISIS in a Tuesday tweet. 

"The partnership between the Coalition and the SDF is built on cooperation that serves to enable SDF's military capacity and promote security and stability in NE Syria (Northeast Syria)," the official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition against ISIS, tweeted on Monday.

"The fight to #DefeatDaesh continues and we are #StrongerTogether."

Even though ISIS lost the entirety of its self-styled caliphate over two years ago, the group still has networks of sleeper cells operating across northeast Syria that continue to threaten the security of that region.

Most of these attacks are in Arab-majority Deir al-Zor. 

Read More: SDF arrests ISIS facilitator in Raqqa

The SDF also arrested an alleged ISIS facilitator in Raqqa in a previous joint operation with the US-led coalition on Nov. 30.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11644 H 4800
NileSat11353 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive