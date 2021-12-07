US-backed SDF arrest two suspected ISIS members in Syria's Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – In a joint operation with the US-led coalition against ISIS, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested two of the terrorist group's "facilitators" in the Deir al-Zor region on Tuesday.

Today, @cmoc_sdf conducted operations in the #deirezzor region against Daesh, resulting in the detention of two key Daesh facilitators. pic.twitter.com/40VvaeP56l — Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) December 7, 2021

The US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT), which oversees activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt, announced that the SDF carried out the operation against ISIS in a Tuesday tweet.

"The partnership between the Coalition and the SDF is built on cooperation that serves to enable SDF's military capacity and promote security and stability in NE Syria (Northeast Syria)," the official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition against ISIS, tweeted on Monday.

"The fight to #DefeatDaesh continues and we are #StrongerTogether."

Even though ISIS lost the entirety of its self-styled caliphate over two years ago, the group still has networks of sleeper cells operating across northeast Syria that continue to threaten the security of that region.

Most of these attacks are in Arab-majority Deir al-Zor.

The SDF also arrested an alleged ISIS facilitator in Raqqa in a previous joint operation with the US-led coalition on Nov. 30.