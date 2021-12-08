Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service topples ISIS cell it says was responsible for assassinations in 6 provinces

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced on Wednesday evening that it had arrested members of a 13-member ISIS cell responsible for the assassination of security officers in six provinces including the capital Baghdad.

In a statement, the agency said that its forces launched a series of operations in which it arrested "three leaders of ISIS terrorist groups, one of whom had participated in cowardly and treacherous operations targeting officers in the security forces."

It added that the arrests were made as part of "a night raid on their homes in Tarmiyah, Radwaniyah, and al-Taji north of Baghdad."

In a separate front on the fight with ISIS, joint military forces of the Iraqi federal government and the autonomous Kurdistan Region also announced on Wednesday that they had destroyed 14 hideouts used by the extremist organization.

Read More: Iraqi, Peshmerga forces destroy 14 ISIS hideouts in new joint operation: Ministry

The hideouts were located in the embattled nation’s disputed territories, which have recently seen an uptick in deadly attacks from members of the extremist organization.

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service's statement continued, adding that its forces had "managed in a second operation to arrest a military leader with a long history of terrorism, who belongs to ISIS group, accompanied by one of his companions on the outskirts of Kirkuk province."

The CTS also "managed in another operation to overthrow four elements belonging to the ISIS faction within the districts of Anbar Province," pointing out that they were also able to arrest another four individuals affiliated to ISIS in additional operations carried out in Salahuddin, Nineveh, and Diyala provinces.