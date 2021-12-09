UN Security Council condemns ISIS attacks in Basra, Makhmour

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned suspected ISIS attacks in Basra and Makhmour that killed several civilians.

The attack in Basra on Dec. 7 left at least four dead and 20 injured. However, ISIS did not claim it.

Another attack on Dec. 3 claimed by ISIS resulted in at least 13 deaths near Makhmour.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Iraq, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured,” the UN Security Council said.

The Council underlined the need for justice for the victims of these terrorist attacks and urged all states to “cooperate actively with the Government of Iraq and all other relevant authorities in this regard.“

The Security Council members reaffirmed the need for all states to combat by all means in accordance with international law, “threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.“

The Council also reaffirmed their support for Iraq’s security and the continued fight against terrorism, including against ISIS.