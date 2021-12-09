Sport

Father assists son’s recovery from injuries sustained in car crash

Mohammad hands a barbell to his son at a gym in Raparin, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A father in the Kurdistan Region’s Raparin area has been helping his 17-year-old son fully recover from a severe car accident for over two years now. 

Ali Mohammad, 17,  was put on a ventilator for the severe injuries he sustained in the crash, that happened in 2018.

To recover from the paralysis, Mohammad frequented a local workout center to gradually regain the strength he had lost. 

Mohammad watching his son ride a stationary bicycle at a gym in Raparin, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan24)
“I accompanied him to the gym every day for almost two years,” Ali’s father told Kurdistan 24, adding that he assisted him with different techniques and weightlifting. 

Thanks to the commitment and dedication of his father, Ali is now able to attend the gym by himself. 

“In the beginning, I was initially being assisted by my father to attend the gym,” Ali said.

Mohammad Ali speaks to Kurdistan 24 at a gym in Raparin, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Mohammad Ali speaks to Kurdistan 24 at a gym in Raparin, Nov. 30, 2021. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)

He feels he has made significant progress towards recovery due to the unwavering efforts of his father. 

Ali is now not just eyeing complete recovery. He aims to be a bodybuilder in the future. 

