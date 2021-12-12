Politics

Kurdistan 24 Research and Survey Center holds debate on Sinjar status in Duhok

The session will address the difficulties hampering the normalization process in the disputed areas and the return of peoples displaced from them.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Sinjar Disputed areas Demographic change IDPs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan 24 Research and Survey Center on Sunday is holding a debate in Duhok city about the status of Sinjar (Shingal) and the other disputed areas.

Titled “The Land and Ethnicity Issue: Sinjar and the Disputed Areas Between Kurdistan Region and the Federal Government,” the session will address the difficulties hampering the normalization process in the disputed areas and the return of peoples displaced from them.

The program also includes discussions on terrorism and demographic changes made to the disputed areas.

A number of senior officials, political observers, and researchers are expected to participate in the event, set to start at 15:00, Erbil time, at Parwar Hotel in Duhok.

