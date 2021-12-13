SDF arrests four ISIS suspects in Deir al-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested four ISIS suspects in Syria’s Deir al-Zor on Monday.

“Today #SDF conducted an operation in #DeirEzzor Governorate removing four Daesh fighters from the battlefield & performing a controlled destruction of explosives,” the official account for the US Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) tweeted, using the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

“This operation furthers the continued efforts to provide safety and security to the region.”

Our @CMOC_SDF partners continue to keep the pressure on Daesh so they can never again regenerate and threaten the region. Together, we remain committed to our objective to deal Daesh a lasting defeat. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/DAtqxCphgD — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) December 13, 2021

The official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition, tweeted that the SDF “continue to keep the pressure on Daesh so they can never again regenerate and threaten the region.”

“Together, we remain committed to our objective to deal Daesh a lasting defeat,” the tweet added.

Although the SDF and US-led coalition announced the territorial defeat of ISIS in Syria in March 2019, sleeper cell attacks continue. These attacks appears to be part of a deliberate campaign aimed at destabilizing and terrorizing SDF-controlled areas.

With the support of the US-led coalition, the SDF carries out regular operations targeting these cells to prevent an ISIS resurgence in Syria.

Read More: Kurdish-led anti-terror units arrest 3 ISIS suspects in northern Syria

SOJTF also announced on Sunday that anti-terror units linked to local Kurdish-led Internal Security Forces, also known as Asayish, arrested three ISIS suspects that they said were planning attacks in the northern Syrian province of Hasakah.