Peshmerga forces unearth mass graves containing bodies of Iraqi federal police officers

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Peshmerga forces in Garmiyan area of the Kurdistan Region on Thursday unearthed a mass grave containing the bodies of nine Iraqi federal police officers reportedly killed by ISIS, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

While conducting an operation in search of ISIS militants, the Peshmerga forces discovered the mass graves in Dooraji village in the Dawooda area of Garmiyan, according to the security source.

The nine victims are believed to be the federal police forces who ISIS kidnaped in an area between Khanaqin and Kirkuk in 2018, the source added.

The Kurdish forces are waiting for a specialized team to come and uncover the graves.

The Peshmerga operation in the area comes after ISIS ramped up attacks against security forces and civilians in the territories disputed by Erbil and Baghdad.

Since Nov. 27, the militants have killed 23 people, including Peshmerga fighters and civilians of the Kurdistan Region.

A joint brigade of the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga was also deployed to the disputed village of Lheban northwest of Kirkuk on Dec. 6 following an ISIS attack there.

