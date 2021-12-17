Sulaimani to kick off its fifth annual international film festival on Friday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Organizers are launching the Kurdistan Region’s fifth annual Slemani (Sulaimani) International Film Festival on Friday with the participation both local and foreign actors and other filmmakers who had a part in creating various categories of movies.

The event will begin at 4:00 PM at Talary Hunar (Art Palace) in Sulaimani city, capital of the province of the same name. It will continue until Thursday, Dec. 23, according to Spokesperson Shaheen Sabeer, who spoke to Kurdistan 24.

The festival will begin with a red-carpet event for 150 international guests, including those from Brazil, the US, and Middle Eastern nations.

Audience members and participants will screen 143 movies in categories such as feature films, international documentaries, Kurdish documentaries, short films, and animation, as well as multiple seminars, master classes, and discussions on the film industry both in the Kurdistan Region and globally.

In mid-Nov., the eighth Duhok international film festival was held, in which the main award of the event went to an environmentalist film.

Read More: Environmentalist film wins main award at Duhok Film Festival’s closing ceremony

In other recent culture-related news in Sulaimani province, its third International Book Fair was held in mid-November.

Read More: PHOTOS: Sulaimani launches third International Book Fair

Hundreds of bookstores and publishing houses showcased thousands of books at the event, which was attended by the Sulaimani’s governor, other local officials, and the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Minister of Culture and Youth.