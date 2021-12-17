KRG, UN agency launch mobile app to fight domestic abuse

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Friday launched a smartphone application that aims to help curb domestic abuse.

A UNFPA statement said the region's Ministry of Interior, the General Directorate of Combatting Violence against Women and Families (DGCVAW), and the UN body have unveiled the SafeYou application in Kurdistan.

"The SafeYou application helps prevent women from being subjected to violence and provides a forum where individuals can get advice about services on gender-based violence," it added. "SafeYou connects women and girls who are at risk of violence, harassment, and abuse with skilled protection forces who can support survivors of gender-based violence."

The phone app educates women and girls "about their rights, health and life skills." It also "offers a Help button, which, when clicked, sends the user’s location to the trained police as well as the people who they trust and can turn to for help."

The service is available for free and "all information received through the app is confidential to secure the privacy of users."

“The Kurdistan Regional Government has zero tolerance towards perpetrators of gender-based violence. We work with each and every relevant party in the Region to put an end to all forms of violence," Minister of Interior Rebar Ahmed said during a press conference after the launch, the UNFPA statement added.

"The SafeYou application makes us one step closer to achieving a violence-free society, and we will not stop until we reach this goal.”

“The SafeYou application will help women and girls, and their families feel safe. It is a new and additional tool for protecting them from violence. The SafeYou application will be linked to the 119 helpline managed by the trained officers of GDCVAW,” UNFPA Representative to Iraq Dr. Rita Columbia said.