Turkish shelling hits power plant near Tal Tamir: SOHR

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Artillery shelling by Turkey or militant groups Ankara backs resulted in a power blackout in Tal Tamir, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Friday.



SOHR said Turkish shells hit the Um al-Kaif village, hitting a power plant feeding Tal Tamir town and its countryside with electricity. This damaged the facility and led to a blackout in Tal Tamir in the northwestern countryside of al-Hasakah province.



The local Hawar News Agency reported Friday evening that indiscriminate shelling in the villages of al-Dardara and Umm al-Kaif damaged the electric grid near Tal Tamir and cut off the power to the area.



After Turkey conducted a cross-border attack into northeastern Syria in October 2019, Russia and the US reached separate ceasefire deals with Ankara, which allowed Turkish troops to control the area between Tal Abyad and Serekaniye.

Despite the agreements, Turkish-backed groups and the Turkish army itself continue to target Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)-held areas periodically. In some cases, villagers living in Syrian-Turkish border areas were killed in attacks by the Turkish military and the rebel forces Ankara supports.



SOHR reported this is the second time this week Turkish-backed groups shelled areas held by the SDF. The SDF’s Media Centre on Thursday said that three of their fighters were killed by Turkish attacks on Dec. 13.



The SDF said their forces were following the right of self-defense and accused Turkey of not adhering to the two ceasefire agreements.

