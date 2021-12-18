Peshmerga seize ISIS explosives storage: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Peshmerga forces found an ISIS explosive storage during an operation in the villages of Ghara and Qori Chai in Diyala province, the Ministry of Peshmerga said on Friday.



The capture came as Kurdish troops carried out sweeping operations in search of ISIS remnants in the second sector of Qaratapa, in Diyala province.

“In the villages of Ghara and Qori Chai, we were able to seize an ISIS explosive storage, plus disabling some mines and bombs planted on the roads in that area,” the Ministry of Peshmerga tweeted.

Since Nov. 27, ISIS militants have stepped up attacks and killed 23 people in disputed territories, including Peshmerga fighters and Kurdish civilians.



In response, Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga forces increased cooperation and operations against the ISIS militants.



Read More: Joint Iraqi-Peshmerga brigade deployed to Lheban village against ISIS: Official

As a result, a joint brigade of the Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga was deployed to the disputed village of Lheban northwest of Kirkuk on Dec. 6 following an ISIS attack there.



Read More: Coalition says it will continue to assist Peshmerga and Iraqi partners

The United States-led coalition said on Wednesday that it will continue to assist its Peshmerga and Iraqi partners against ISIS.