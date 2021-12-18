SDF arrests five ISIS fighters in northeast Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested five ISIS fighters in northeast Syria in operations carried out from Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, the official Twitter account of the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Saturday.

From Dec. 5 to Dec. 11, @cmoc_SDF engaged in operations detaining 5 #Daesh fighters within #NESyria. The Syrian Democratic Forces’ continued efforts to root out Daesh supporters guarantee terrorists have no safe haven in the region. #DefeatDaesh pic.twitter.com/JkxMgWIr1L — Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (@SOJTF_LEVANT) December 18, 2021

“The Syrian Democratic Forces’ continued efforts to root out Daesh supporters guarantee terrorists have no safe haven in the region,” the SOJTF LEVANT tweeted using the Arab acronym for ISIS.

The SOJTF LEVANT oversees Special Forces activities in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt.

The official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition against ISIS, also tweeted that the SDF “is a vital security partner, as it continues to undermine Daesh (ISIS) ability to operate in the shadows and deprive it resources.”

“Our joint ops represent the close cooperation amongst the SDF and Coalition that contributes to the success of our ongoing anti-Daesh mission,” it added.

Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition declaring the defeat of the extremist group’s so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cells continue to carry out regular attacks in areas liberated from militants, especially in the eastern Arab-majority province of Deir al-Zor.

The SDF and US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a resurgence in the region.

The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center also announced that it targeted a dangerous ISIS cell in the town of al-Busayra in Deir al-Zor province on Dec. 13 in a security operation. The SDF said five alleged ISIS militants were killed in that operation.

In a visit to Deir al-Zor’s military and civil council and tribal leaders on Friday, SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi and senior SDF leader Newroz Ahmed said that the people of Deir al-Zor must help fight ISIS cells in the area, the local Hawar News Agency (ANHA) reported.

“ISIS cells are still active in some areas in Deir al-Zor, and we must together to control it,” Abdi said.

“Here, the sheikhs of the tribes, the people, and the security and military forces must join forces together in Deir ez-Zor to achieve stability and peace for the region.”