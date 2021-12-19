US extends condolences to Erbil’s flood victims

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United States Consulate General in Erbil on Sunday extended condolences to the victims of the recent flash floods in the Kurdistan Region.

Heavy rainfall on Friday resulted in flashfloods that killed 12 people, including foreigners and a 10-month-old baby whose body has not yet been found. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) stated that according to initial official figures the flashflood caused over $13 million worth of damage to both public and private properties.

“With deep sorrows, we received the news about the victims of flooding in Erbil. The loss of lives and livelihoods is devastating,” the United States Consulate General in Erbil said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and those impacted by the flooding. During these trying, the United States stands with the people of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.”

The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology on Saturday warned more flash floods in different parts of the country are possible due to ongoing low-pressure systems.

Close to 400 homes with a total of 2,500 families and 867 cars were impacted as a result of the flooding that took place Thursday night over Friday.