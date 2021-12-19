France expands support for 'sustainable return' of IDPs from Sinjar, Baaj

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) has welcomed an additional contribution of EUR 425,882 by the French government to support displaced persons in Iraq who have recently returned home and are still struggling to rebuild their lives.

The agency said in a statement that the proposed project aims to improve rights and living conditions that contribute to a "sustainable return" of families from the Sinjar (Shingal) and Baaj districts of Nineveh province.

"Damage to infrastructure remains one of the primary obstacles that may prevent many internally displaced persons to return to their areas of origin," the statement said.

The initiative also aims to encourage other displaced families who may still be in camps, renting, or living with their relatives to return to their places of origin, "knowing they will have access to education for their children."

The French support will also be used "to amplify support to approximately 27,000 people by providing legal assistance for 200 families and rehabilitating two schools." Furthermore, families will also have access to legal assistance to file compensation claims for lost or damaged property.

Ambassador Eric Chevallier pointed out that "France is proud to support this UN-Habitat project centered on basic services such as housing and education. Infrastructure rehabilitation is an essential condition for the return of displaced people, especially in Sinjar and Baaj. We are and will remain at the Iraqi people's side in the reconstruction of areas liberated from Daesh [ISIS]."

UN-Habitat has been working in Shingal since 2016 and in Baaj since 2020 with funding from Japan, the United States, and the European Union to build core houses for those who have lost their homes, register their land claims, provide rehabilitation and upgrades to secondary infrastructure, public facilities, and public spaces, provide vocational training and job opportunities for unemployed youth, and provide legal assistance to those who have returned.