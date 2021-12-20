Two injured by motorcycle bomb near ISIS detention facility

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A motorcycle bomb injured two people in the strategic Ghweiran neighborhood of the northeastern city of Hasakah on Sunday, the General Media Centre of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) said.

There is a detention center in Ghweiran neighborhood. Security forces foiled a jailbreak attempted by ISIS detainees there in November and back in Mar. 29, 2020.

According to a tweet from the Syria-based Rojava Information Centre (RIC), Sunday's attack occurred a mere kilometer from the prison.

A motorcycle bomb detonated in the Ghweira neighbourhood of Heseke this afternoon (violet). Though this is the same area that houses the SDF's ISIS prison (black), the attack occurred roughly a kilometer away.



Location: 36.486398, 40.754569 pic.twitter.com/VNT5quymed — Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) December 19, 2021

"The apparent target seemed to have been a police building, though this is unconfirmed," the RIC said.

"Unidentified individuals affiliated with the hostile parties blew up a motorcycle in the Ghweiran neighborhood of the city of Hasakah (on Sunday), near a pharmacy, injuring two people with varying degrees of injuries," the Asayish statement said.

The Asayish said the injured were transferred to the hospital, while Asayish members searched for the perpetrators of "these terrorist acts' to put on trial.

"We in the internal security forces promise all components of our people continuous work and full readiness until security and peace prevail in all our regions and that all the sabotage and sedition sought by the terrorist and hostile actors will not dissuade us from our goals and efforts to defend our people and protect their property," the statement concluded.

According to a RIC tweet, this is the first bombing in Hasakah in recent memory, "coming at the heels of a foiled ISIS operation to break out ISIS detainees from Ghweira prison in November."

The Asayish believe the planned attack in the al-Sina'a prison may have freed 5,000 detainees, the latest RIC monthly report on ISIS sleeper cell attacks said.

During the operation in the countryside of Deir al-Zour, one VBIED (vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) was destroyed.

Read More: Kurdish-led forces foil jailbreak attempt at ISIS prison in Syria's Hasakah

Moreover, during a clash, one suspect was killed, one was wounded, and four others were captured.

Despite the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US-led coalition declaring the defeat of the extremist group's so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS continues to pose a threat with regular attacks in areas liberated from militants.

The SDF and US-led coalition regularly carry out operations against the militant group to prevent it from making a resurgence in the region.