Bodies of drowned migrants to be repatriated from France Friday: KRG

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will receive on Friday the recovered bodies of 16 migrants who drowned in the English Channel on Nov. 24 while attempting to reach the UK coast.

Related Article: France identifies almost all migrants who drowned in English Channel

"KRG on Friday at 3:45 am will receive the bodies of 16 migrants who tragically drowned in the English Channel on November 24, 2021. The repatriation is at the behest of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani," KRG spokesman Jotiar Adil said in a statement.

The process was delayed by a month as KRG authorities worked to help identify the dead, Adil added.

Related Article: KRG working to identify migrants who drowned in English Channel: PM Barzani

"The KRG offers its condolences to the families of those who died and emphasises that smugglers who take advantage of Kurdistan Region citizens will not escape justice and will be pursued by the authorities."