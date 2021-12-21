The oldest tree in Duhok still lives to offer unique beauty

The oldest and biggest tree in Duhok province is a plane tree that has kept its liveliness even after hundreds of years.

The big old tree is located in the Hilora village 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) east of Shiladiz in Duhok's Amedi district. Some locals call it Khalana plane tree, among many other names that describe its splendor and longevity.

Khalana water spring is located right next to the tree. The spring's water descends to form a waterfall and flows right into the Great Zap River a few meters down.

To reach the tree, you have to hike for about 40 minutes.

According to Matin Nadir, a mountaineer, you forget all the tiredness and worries you might have once you reach the tree. That is because the nature there is amazing and the old tree is fairytale beautiful.

The tree may be over 500 years old, according to data from the Duhok environment directorate and Amedi tourism directorate.

"The data we got and our preliminary studies in 2017 tells us that this tree is the oldest in Duhok and possibly in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq," said Nizhyar Abulazeed, head of the nature protection section at the Duhok Directorate of Environment.

"The plane tree or sycamore is called 'Chinar' in Kurdish. It grows in places that are 700-1,200 meters above sea level, and in Kurdistan Region what we have is of Platanus orientalis type," Nizhyar added.

Sardar Hetuti, a researcher, explained that the Khalana plane tree is 30 meters high and has a trunk circumference of 13 meters. Plane trees frequently form large surface roots.

Abdullah Hilori, the chief of Hilora village, said that in summer, the temperature doesn't go higher than 28 degrees Celsius in the village, which is beneath the Gara Mountain range to the east. He is happy that tourists come to see the Khalana tree.

Environmentalists believe the Khalana tree is priceless and should be preserved.

This tree is not the only thing that makes Hilora an interesting village. There are also the remains of an old bridge on the Great Zap River, which was built in 1717 by a charitable man known as Mullah Mousa.

The Kuchken Khalana Bridge connected Akre, Amedi, and Mergasur districts, but decades later, it gradually deteriorated due to wars and floods. It is no longer operational as a result.