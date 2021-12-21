Kurdistan Region president discusses Iraqi government formation with Iranian ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani discussed efforts to form a new Iraqi government following the October elections with the Iranian ambassador to Iraq on Tuesday.

Barzani received Ambassador Iraj Masjedi in the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil. The two officials discussed fostering bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, Erbil-Baghdad relations, and the recent increase in ISIS attacks in the disputed territories, according to a statement from the Kurdish president's office.

They also discussed the latest political developments in the country and "efforts to form a new Iraqi government," the statement added.

Political talks are ongoing among Kurdish, Shiite, and Sunni parties over the formation of a new government despite objections from the Iranian-backed factions that refuse to accept the results. These factions lost more than half the seats that they had previously won in the 2018 parliamentary elections and allege that the October election results are fraudulent.

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) discussed “articulating a joint Kurdistani agenda based on true partnership, consensus, and constitutional balance.”

Officials from both parties also agreed that Kurdish unity is essential when dealing with Baghdad and negotiating the formation of the next Iraqi government.

