Masoud Barzani stresses need for 'stability, recovery, and integrity' in post-election Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdish leader and head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani on Tuesday discussed the political situation in Iraq, the results of the parliamentary elections with Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi.

According to a statement from Barzani, he received Masjedi at his Permam office, located in the mountains surrounding the Kurdistan Region's capital city of Erbil, where the two discussed the political situation in Iraq, the results of October's parliamentary elections, and they current post-election horse-trading between political parties as part of efforts to form the next government.

The statement added that both officials "emphasized the implementation of the three principles of partnership, harmony, and balance in governance in Iraq in order to achieve stability, recovery, and integrity of the political process in Iraq.

The two sides also discussed the relations between the autonomous Kurdistan Region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, primarily a roadmap to strengthen their governments' economic, commercial, and cultural relations.

The two leading parties in the Kurdistan Region met on Sunday to discuss Iraq's post-election negotiations aiming to form the next government.

A high-level KDP delegation visited the city of Sulaimani, where members were received by Co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Bafel Talabani and other top party officials, according to a statement released afterward.

Read More: KDP, PUK discuss 'joint Kurdistani agenda’ for post-election negotiations in Baghdad

The two sides agreed on the importance of Kurdish unity when facing critical issues in Baghdad, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.

The party officials discussed “articulating a joint Kurdistani agenda based on true partnership, consensus, and constitutional balance,” similar, the statement said, to the principles on which Iraq’s post-2003 was established.