Coalition forces make a rare visit to Qamishlo

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US soldiers from the US-led coalition against ISIS made a rare visit to meet with Kurdish internal security forces, also known as Asayish, in the city of Qamishlo in northeast Syria on Monday.

Mohammed Hassan, a Qamishlo-based reporter, posted a video showing coalition soldiers meeting with local security officials.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also reported the visit. The coalition patrol escorted by four vehicles from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) came from a base in Rumaylan. It met with Internal Security Forces in the Jam'yah neighborhood and some people in Qanat Suwis district.

The SDF's Coordination and Military Operations Center said that the joint patrol was "a step to reinforce security and combined efforts" in a tweet on Wednesday.

The North Press news agency reported that the patrol had no air cover.

"The Coalition patrol met with the patrol of the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) at the eastern entrance to the city of Qamishli, and the two patrols headed to the Jum'aya neighborhood, east of the city," the North Press report said.

The official account of the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the US-led coalition against ISIS, tweeted that ISIS "remains an existential threat to the region in NE (Northeast) Syria," in response to the video of local journalist Mohammed Hassan.

"We will continue to target Daesh (ISIS) so they can never regenerate," the account added.

Nicholas Heras, Deputy Director of the Human Security Unit at the New Lines Institute in Washington DC, told Kurdistan 24 that "the US needs to maintain visibility to demonstrate that it supports the SDF."

"This meeting is both routine business for the counter-ISIS campaign and a type of signaling to Russia and the Assad government that the United States isn't leaving Syria," he said.

In the last week, there were also reported incidents between pro-government Syrian forces and coalition patrols near Tal Tamir and Qamishlo.

However, there were no casualties when pro-Syrian government forces stopped coalition patrols. The coalition hasn't confirmed the incidents.