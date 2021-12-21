KRG to Maliki: Kurdistan Region 'part of the solution, not the problem' in Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – While hosting Iraq's former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani told him that the autonomous federal region "has always been and will always remain in Iraq as part of the solution, not the problem."

Barzani made the comments during his meeting with the delegation to Erbil that Maliki is heading which represents the political alliance known as the Shiite Coordination Framework, which is making the rounds to various Iraqi political factions as part of negotiations to form the next government.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, they discussed "the latest developments in the political situation in Iraq," October's parliamentary elections, and "concerns of the parties who are rejecting the results."

It added that "both leaders agreed on the need for the Iraqi forces and parties to take into account the situation of the country and its challenges in a way that achieves the public interest, as well as reaching a common understanding to resolve differences, overcome the current difficulties, and form a government that meets the aspirations of the citizens."

They also discussed longstanding disagreements between Erbil and Baghdad which include budgetary and oil disputes as well as large tracts of Iraqi land disputed by the federal and regional governments.