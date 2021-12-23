Italian FM to visit Kurdistan Region on Thursday

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will visit the Kurdistan Region on Thursday afternoon, an official from the autonomous region's foreign relations department confirmed to Kurdistan 24.

As part of his two-day visit to the Middle East, the Italian diplomat is expected to visit his country’s armed forces deployed in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Kuwait, according to the European country’s foreign ministry statement.

In Erbil, he will be visiting Camp Singara. He will also meet with NATO and coalition forces stationed in Baghdad, the ministry said.

As part of the coalition against ISIS, Italy has provided training and support to the Kurdish Peshmerga forces. In 2020, training was briefly suspended due to the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In September of that year, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani hailed ties between Italy and the Kurdistan Region.

“Kurdistan-Italy links grow from strength to strength and we now intend to build strong partnerships in trade and investment,” the prime minister tweeted at the time.