KDP welcomes Iraqi top court's ratification of election results

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday welcomed the decision of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court to ratify the results of the Oct. 10 parliamentary election.

The court made the announcement after dismissing appeals by Shia parties demanding the election outcome be canceled.

The KDP political bureau said in a statement that it welcomes the top court's decision and noted that the move "represents a constitutional step to form the next federal government."

The party also called for "follow up" on its appeals regarding the two seats that were "unfairly and illegally taken" after recounts in Kirkuk and Nineveh provinces. Preliminary results before manual recounts indicated the KDP had won 33 seats, but that fell to 31 after the electoral commission answered appeals in Kirkuk and Nineveh.

The Sadrist bloc led by Muqtada al-Sadr came in first after obtaining 73 seats in the 329-seat legislature. After the supreme court ratified the results, the self-styled nationalist cleric called for a speedy government formation process.

