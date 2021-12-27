Rocket attack targets Turkish military camp near Iraq's Mosul

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A suspected rocket attack targeted a Turkish military base northeast of Mosul on Monday evening, a security source told Kurdistan 24.

"A rocket fell in the vicinity of Bashiqa mountain, targeting Zlikan camp without causing any casualties," the source said. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The security forces found two rocket launchers between the al-Bena Jahiz and Baweza areas, north of the city of Mosul.

Bashiqa lies in northern Nineveh province, some 12 kilometers northeast of Mosul, in territory disputed between Iraq's federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Bashiqa fell under ISIS' control in 2014, as the terrorist group burst out of Syria into Iraq, occupying a third of the country. Two years later, Kurdish Peshmerga drove the terrorist organization out of the town, which is now under the control of Baghdad.

In the past, Iran-aligned militia groups affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have been accused of carrying out attacks on the Bashiqa base.