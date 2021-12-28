Saudi Arabia asks Iraq to support its candidacy to host World Expo 2030

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud asked Iraq on Monday to support it in its bid to host the World Expo 2030.

According to a statement published by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry’s website, this request came during a phone call on Monday between Al Saud and Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

“Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan,” the statement read. “The two sides discussed coordination and continuous consultation in various fields, in order to achieve the common goals, and for the good and interest of the peoples of the two countries.”

“Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan requested Iraq's support for Saudi Arabia to host the World Expo 2030,” the statement added.

According to the statement, Hussein affirmed Iraq’s readiness to support the kingdom’s bid to host World Expo 2030. He also expressed his confidence in Riyadh’s ability and commitment to establish a historic version of the World Expo with the highest levels of innovation.

Five countries are competing. to organize World Expo 2030. They are Russia, Korea, Italy, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia.

Under the theme ‘The Era of Change: Leading the Planet to a Foresighted Tomorrow’ Saudi Arabia intends to host the 2030 World Expo in its capital Riyadh, the year that’s supposed to conclude its Vision 2030 program to diversify the kingdom’s economy and lessen its dependence on oil revenues. This bid also comes as the kingdom attempts to raise the country’s international profile.

The host country of World Expo 2030 will be elected in 2023 by Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Member States gathered in a General Assembly, on the principle of one country, one vote.

Bilateral relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have developed and improved significantly in recent years.

Iraq was one of the countries that persuaded Saudi Arabia to allow a COVID-19 infected Iranian diplomat to be airlifted out of Yemen's capital this month.

Read More: Iraq helped convince Saudi Arabia to allow Iranian envoy to be airlifted out of Yemen

During a meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in June, Saudi Arabia’s Consul General in Erbil, Mohammed bin Sulaiman al-Asiri, expressed his country’s “willingness and readiness” to deepen ties with the Kurdistan Region, a statement from Barzani’s office said at the time.

Read More: Saudi Arabia looks to investment, trade ties with Kurdistan Region